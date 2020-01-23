Davis R M Inc. Boosts Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $36,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of NYSE UL remained flat at $$57.71 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,026,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,088. Unilever N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.