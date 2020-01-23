Davis R M Inc. Buys 16,823 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,579 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $29,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 24,716,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,880,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,270 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after acquiring an additional 535,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,100,667 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $160,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $689,138.33. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,069 shares of company stock worth $10,038,822. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,599,038. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $96.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

