Davis R M Inc. Purchases 21,123 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCL. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,742,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,305,000 after purchasing an additional 528,117 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,013,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 502,236 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,642,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,300,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,927,000 after purchasing an additional 380,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,218.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 374,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 358,201 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.25. 6,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,986. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $21.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

