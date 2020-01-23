Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 447,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $48,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,309,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after buying an additional 1,461,054 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,639,000 after buying an additional 489,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after buying an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.21. 82,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.48. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $79.85 and a 12 month high of $110.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $16,153,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,153,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock worth $60,558,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

