Decentraland Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.08 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $35.08 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland was first traded on August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Bibox, DragonEX, Liqui, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Kucoin, LATOKEN, BigONE, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, OKEx, Binance, Cobinhood, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, UEX, Upbit, ZB.COM, IDEX, TOPBTC, Gate.io and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

