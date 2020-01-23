Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 250.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $20,723,000. Finally, Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 35,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.79.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock valued at $26,934,906. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.12. 211,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $180.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

