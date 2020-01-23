Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DERM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of DERM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dermira by 21.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dermira by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

