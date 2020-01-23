Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DERM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dermira from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dermira in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dermira in a report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of DERM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,379,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,396,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.63.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 583.07% and a negative net margin of 256.08%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dermira will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DERM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dermira by 621.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dermira by 21.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dermira by 8.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 37,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dermira by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 216,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Dermira in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows

Analyst Recommendations for Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Receive News & Ratings for Dermira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit