Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Despegar.com, Corp. provides online travel booking services. The Company’s business segment consists of Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers online hotels, car, flights, vacation rentals, packages, and ticket booking services. The company’s destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. Despegar.com, Corp. is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of Despegar.com stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 127,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.20. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.21 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. Despegar.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Despegar.com will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,522,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,876,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after purchasing an additional 517,971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 943.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,080,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after purchasing an additional 977,227 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 45,318 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 286,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. 51.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

