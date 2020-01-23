Deutsche Bank Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,487.50 ($32.72).

Shares of FEVR opened at GBX 1,580.44 ($20.79) on Tuesday. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,697.02 ($22.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,040.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,149.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 28.84.

In related news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, with a total value of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

