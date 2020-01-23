Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €12.70 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.70 ($14.77) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LHA. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.30 ($20.11).

LHA traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Wednesday, hitting €14.41 ($16.75). 9,087,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

