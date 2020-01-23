Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Trading Down 0.5%

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.26, 976,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 397% from the average session volume of 196,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DTEGY. Barclays lowered Deutsche Telekom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.26 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 3.47%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

