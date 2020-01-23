Diamond (DMD) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00005714 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $1,660.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,409,066 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

