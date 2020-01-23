Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.52

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $19.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 69,123 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRNA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 15,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 47,969 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,264,096 shares of company stock worth $123,462,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after buying an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,347,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,160,000 after buying an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,088,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

