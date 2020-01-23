Digix Gold Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Digix Gold Token has a total market cap of $5.91 million and $155,570.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $49.64 or 0.00590801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 122,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,049 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

