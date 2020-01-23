Dinero (DIN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Dinero has a total market capitalization of $1,589.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dinero has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Dinero

Dinero (CRYPTO:DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dinero is dinerocoin.org/blog.

Dinero Coin Trading

Dinero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dinero using one of the exchanges listed above.

