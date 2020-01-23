Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.89

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and traded as high as $32.99. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 551,756 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,287 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $3,234,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,397,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $878,000.

