Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Discover Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $64.86 and a 12-month high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.