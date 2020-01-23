Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.88

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and traded as high as $41.50. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $37.86, with a volume of 1,119 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

