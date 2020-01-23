Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) Shares Sold by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dividend And Income Fund Inc (NYSE:DNI) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Dividend And Income Fund were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 1,140,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 355,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 189,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dividend And Income Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Dividend And Income Fund by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 111,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNI traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,034. Dividend And Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

Dividend And Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

