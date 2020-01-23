Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Price Target Increased to GBX 175 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a sector performer rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dixons Carphone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

Dixons Carphone stock traded down GBX 3.90 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 146.10 ($1.92). The stock had a trading volume of 2,309,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 141.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

About Dixons Carphone

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

