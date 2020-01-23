Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $87.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,679,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,215. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 12,911.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,619,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,231 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,414,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,461,000 after acquiring an additional 165,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

