Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Corp (CVE:DV) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, 169,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average session volume of 167,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Mackie set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Dolly Varden Silver and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile (CVE:DV)

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Dolly Varden project covering an area of 8,800 hectares in northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

