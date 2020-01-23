Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,392,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dominion Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,893,000 after purchasing an additional 574,048 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.90.

D traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $83.71. 889,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,010. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $84.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

