Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $79.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.90.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $68.28 and a 12 month high of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.