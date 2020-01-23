Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

DOMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Domo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $25.78. 640,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Domo has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $47.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Domo by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after buying an additional 223,827 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 941,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 170,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,592,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Domo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after purchasing an additional 144,603 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

