Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DUE. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.42 ($36.54).

Get Duerr alerts:

Duerr stock traded down €0.86 ($1.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €28.32 ($32.93). The stock had a trading volume of 309,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.80. Duerr has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a twelve month high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.