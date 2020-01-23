Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd (NYSE:DSE) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Inc (NYSE:DSE) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93, 11,741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 123,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd by 113.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period.

Duff & Phelps Selct Mlp Mdsm Egy Fd Company Profile (NYSE:DSE)

Duff & Phelps Select Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co and Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

