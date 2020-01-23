Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

