Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,609,000 after purchasing an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,450,250,000 after purchasing an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,267,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,835,000 after purchasing an additional 873,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $96.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,824,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,697. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $84.28 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

