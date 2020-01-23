DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) received a €36.00 ($41.86) price target from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.57 ($40.20).

DWS traded down €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Thursday, reaching €32.18 ($37.42). The stock had a trading volume of 32,110 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

