Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 27.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 26,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,313. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 23,358,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $560,847,140.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $981,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.