Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $30.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.82.

DT stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,313. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth about $395,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

