E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.38

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 123404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.93.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

