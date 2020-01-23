Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) Trading 5.6% Higher

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETST) shares rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 30,176 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 59,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Earth Science Tech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Earth Science Tech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering nutraceuticals, bioceuticals, and dietary supplements in the areas of health, wellness, nutrition, supplement, cosmetic, and alternative medicine worldwide. The company focuses on delivering nutritional and dietary supplements for the treatment of chronic pain, joint pain, inflammation, seizures, high blood pressure, memory loss, depression, weight management, nausea, and aging.

