easyJet (LON:EZJ) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

EZJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Main First Bank lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,385.52 ($18.23).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,487.50 ($19.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,430.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,190.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last 90 days.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.