Eaton’s (ETN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $99.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Eaton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.56.

ETN stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.90. 3,081,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,785. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eaton has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $99.82.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,841 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,354.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 730.2% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

