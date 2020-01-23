eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

eDiets.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.34. eDiets.com shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95.

About eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET)

eDiets.com, Inc uses technology to bring weight loss solutions to both consumers and businesses. The Company generates revenue in four ways. It sells digital weight-loss programs. It also offers a weight loss oriented meal delivery services. The Company derives licensing revenues for the use of the intellectual property and development revenues related to the planning, design and development of private-label nutrition Websites.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for eDiets.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eDiets.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.