eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

eDiets.com Inc (NASDAQ:DIET) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.34. eDiets.com shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95.

About eDiets.com (NASDAQ:DIET)

eDiets.com, Inc uses technology to bring weight loss solutions to both consumers and businesses. The Company generates revenue in four ways. It sells digital weight-loss programs. It also offers a weight loss oriented meal delivery services. The Company derives licensing revenues for the use of the intellectual property and development revenues related to the planning, design and development of private-label nutrition Websites.

