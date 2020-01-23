Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at SunTrust Banks

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $83.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Edison International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

Edison International stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 338,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Edison International has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,599,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 298.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 414,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

