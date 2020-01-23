Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $595.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) will post sales of $595.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.20 million and the lowest is $560.82 million. Eldorado Resorts reported sales of $671.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Resorts.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $663.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.72 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERI. TheStreet raised Eldorado Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.89.

In other news, insider Stephanie Lepori sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,180.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 24,305 shares of Eldorado Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $1,303,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,389.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,153,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,552,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787,591 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts in the second quarter valued at $207,315,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 53.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after acquiring an additional 454,691 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Resorts stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,072,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. Eldorado Resorts has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

