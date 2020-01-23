Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $634.90

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $634.90 and traded as high as $709.40. Electrocomponents shares last traded at $700.00, with a volume of 1,174,518 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 674.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 634.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

