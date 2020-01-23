Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.50. Electromed shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 44,874 shares traded.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded Electromed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 37.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to patients with compromised pulmonary function; and SmartVest SQL System that provides advanced generator programmability and an enhanced pause feature with save, lock, and restore functionality.

