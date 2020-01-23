ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

