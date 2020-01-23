Elite Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $297.19. 774,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $279.22 and a 200-day moving average of $259.29. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $185.08 and a 52 week high of $299.59. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.27.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.56, for a total value of $448,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.