Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ellington Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Shares of EFC stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.07. Ellington Financial has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a current ratio of 70.03. The company has a market cap of $637.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 119.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 896.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 179,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

