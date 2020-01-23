Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY)’s share price rose 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58, approximately 102,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 107,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.41.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

