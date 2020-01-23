eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) Trading Up 31.4%

Posted by on Jan 23rd, 2020

eMagin Corporation (NASDAQ:EMAN) shares traded up 31.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.67, 43,683 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 301,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36.

eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million.

About eMagin (NASDAQ:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

