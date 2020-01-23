Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.18

Shares of Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and traded as high as $19.00. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 7,197 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

About Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. It accepts demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as individual retirement and NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

