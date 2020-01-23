Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava (NYSE:DAVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endava currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.78.

DAVA traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,921. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. Endava has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $101.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.84 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Equities analysts expect that Endava will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Endava by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,543 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Endava by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Endava by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 186,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endava by 4,083.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,060,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

