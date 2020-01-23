Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.30

Endonovo Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 12650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Endonovo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc develops non-invasive electrocuetical devices for regenerative medicine. It is developing Electroceutical Therapy for the treatment of pain and post-surgical edema with a concentration on cosmetic surgeries, including breast augmentation, reduction and reconstruction surgery, rhinoplasty, and liposuction procedures.

