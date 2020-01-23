Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.14

Shares of Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.14 and last traded at C$7.24, with a volume of 1367007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.64.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 4.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$339.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

